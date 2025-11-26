Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 617,907 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,888,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 617,907 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of AT&T worth $314,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,139,620,000 after buying an additional 10,310,560 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $5,266,758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,039,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,958,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,026 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,216,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

AT&T Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of T opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.