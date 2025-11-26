Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on Best Buy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

NYSE:BBY opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average of $73.26. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $91.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 74,553 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $6,285,563.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 11,451,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,510,616.41. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $154,901.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,332.32. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,736,826 shares of company stock worth $141,568,327 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,947,415 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,904,000 after acquiring an additional 552,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Best Buy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,631,429 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $927,753,000 after buying an additional 496,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,038,506 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $472,495,000 after buying an additional 69,533 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 99.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,871 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $525,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,254 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,548,650 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $305,351,000 after purchasing an additional 621,863 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

