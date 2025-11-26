Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Posts Earnings Results

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cheetah Mobile had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 47.30%.

Cheetah Mobile Price Performance

NYSE:CMCM opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCM has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cheetah Mobile to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,680 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices.

