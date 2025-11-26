Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $191.96, but opened at $202.35. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $204.33, with a volume of 265,474 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $232.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.69.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.37. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.49%.The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Tammy Romo sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $132,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,154,503.20. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 78,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $15,026,214.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 368,683 shares in the company, valued at $70,337,342.74. The trade was a 17.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 122,092 shares of company stock worth $23,844,663 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

