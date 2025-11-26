Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays upgraded Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.3%

WCN stock traded up C$0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$249.68. 23,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,885. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$240.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$250.80. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$229.10 and a 12-month high of C$284.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.42 billion during the quarter. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 11.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 9.9808652 EPS for the current year.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.

