Zacks Research Upgrades Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) to Strong-Buy

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.21. 141,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,030. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.24 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.510 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 11,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

