Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.50% from the company’s previous close.

ZETA has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Trading Up 1.6%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Shares of ZETA stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 971,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205,048. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zeta Global by 6.1% during the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 63,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.