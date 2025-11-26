Enbridge Inc $ENB Shares Bought by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. South Plains Financial Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 13.2% during the second quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 147.80%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

