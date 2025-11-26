ENI (NYSE:E) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on E. HSBC cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ENI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

E traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.94. 49,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,702. ENI has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.05.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. ENI had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $24.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ENI will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of ENI by 2.8% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in ENI by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

