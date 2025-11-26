Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $8.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim set a $8.00 price objective on Mister Car Wash and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

MCW traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $5.36. 87,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,310. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $8.60.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $263.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.47 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.06%.The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Mister Car Wash has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 8.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 8.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

