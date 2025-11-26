loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Down 4.5% on Insider Selling

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.8750. Approximately 350,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,657,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Specifically, CIO Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $752,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,074,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,831.95. This represents a 18.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on loanDepot from $1.45 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.90 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.00.

loanDepot Trading Down 4.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $954.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 3.45.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $325.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.20 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 22.40% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter valued at $596,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 622.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,620,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in loanDepot by 267.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 150,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,382,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

