Head to Head Contrast: Hemis (OTCMKTS:MOCI) and American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) and Hemis (OTCMKTS:MOCI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

American Resources has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hemis has a beta of -2.32, meaning that its stock price is 332% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Resources and Hemis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Resources 1 0 4 1 2.83 Hemis 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

American Resources currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.70%. Given American Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Resources is more favorable than Hemis.

This table compares American Resources and Hemis”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Resources $145,026.00 1,842.23 -$40.11 million ($0.41) -6.43 Hemis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hemis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Resources.

Profitability

This table compares American Resources and Hemis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Resources -13,152.00% N/A -21.17% Hemis N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of American Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Resources beats Hemis on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Resources

(Get Free Report)

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

About Hemis

(Get Free Report)

Energy Holdings, Inc. intends to provide photovoltaic (PV) solar and energy storage solutions. It focuses on providing services related to sustainable clean energy products that include design, project development, sales and lease, engineering, procurement, manufacture, assembly and construction services, energy system incentives, and operations and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Modern Cinema Group, Inc. and changed its name to Energy Holdings, Inc. in February 2022. Energy Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

