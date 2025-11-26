Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.94, but opened at $19.84. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $20.0950, with a volume of 214,058 shares.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 107.4% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 20,269.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Theravance Biopharma had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

