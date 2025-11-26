Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dell Technologies stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of DELL stock opened at $126.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.32. The company has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.85.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 79,806 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.56, for a total transaction of $12,255,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 65,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,083,056.72. This trade represents a 54.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $1,003,335.71. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,537,755 shares of company stock valued at $642,644,973 over the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $528,279,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,855,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,317 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 541.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,996,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,600 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

