Chubb Limited $CB Shares Sold by Viawealth LLC

Viawealth LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Chubb by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $297.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.32. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The firm has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $16.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $277.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $1,731,976.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000,968.44. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total transaction of $4,854,368.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,004,001.25. This trade represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 45,903 shares of company stock worth $13,245,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

