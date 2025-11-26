Inceptionr LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 0.5% of Inceptionr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 179.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334,038 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $578,100,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 78.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026,268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,769 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2,230.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,630,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,726,000 after buying an additional 2,517,459 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE C opened at $101.10 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $105.59. The stock has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

