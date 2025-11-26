10,800 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Purchased by Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 163,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $12,760,942.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 281,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,887,068.88. The trade was a 36.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 9,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $748,600.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 33,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,525.88. This trade represents a 22.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,024,627 shares of company stock valued at $79,621,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The company has a market cap of $301.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

