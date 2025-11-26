Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0491 per share by the energy company on Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Marine Petroleum Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,211. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $8.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.21.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 67.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

