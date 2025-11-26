Solvar Limited (ASX:SVR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03

Solvar Limited (ASX:SVR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 141.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th.
Solvar Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $277.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.70.
About Solvar
