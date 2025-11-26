Silvercorp Metals Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 40.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.
Silvercorp Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.
Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:SVM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 316,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
