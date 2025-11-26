Silvercorp Metals Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 40.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Silvercorp Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 316,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SVM. Zacks Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Cormark raised Silvercorp Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.50 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $8.25 price objective on Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Silvercorp Metals

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.