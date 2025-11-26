Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMOP)

Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMOP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

RMOP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62. Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF (RMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in US municipal bonds. Municipal bonds could be of any credit quality or maturity that are exempt from federal income taxes.

