Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMOP)

Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMOP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.
Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
RMOP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62. Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $25.99.
Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
