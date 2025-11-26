Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of WEEI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.05. 4,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,722. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96. Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.54.

About Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF

The Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (WEEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio seeking to provide monthly income by investing in North American energy companies and writing 1-month call options, on a recurring basis. Stocks are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

