Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.
Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of WEEI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.05. 4,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,722. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96. Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.54.
About Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- History Says These are 3 Stocks to Buy for December
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.