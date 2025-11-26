Waterloo Capital L.P. Makes New $279,000 Investment in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 484 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its position in shares of MSCI by 355.6% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 2,666.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $562.67 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc has a 52-week low of $486.73 and a 52-week high of $642.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $562.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.58. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $793.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.87 million. MSCI had a net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 110.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.63%.

MSCI announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MSCI from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.90.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

