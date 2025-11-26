Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases New Shares in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.2%
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $149.33 on Wednesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $160.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.88 and a 200-day moving average of $145.81.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- History Says These are 3 Stocks to Buy for December
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.