Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases New Shares in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $149.33 on Wednesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $160.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.88 and a 200-day moving average of $145.81.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.