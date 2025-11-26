RiverPark Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

RiverPark Advisors LLC lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Booking makes up 2.4% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,000. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,000. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,452 shares of company stock worth $17,987,397 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,906.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,096.23 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5,157.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5,398.49.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $83.39 earnings per share. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $6,325.00 price objective on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $5,680.00 to $5,620.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,590.00 to $5,550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,141.52.

Booking Profile



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

