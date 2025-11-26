Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stock Position Decreased by Lauer Wealth LLC

Lauer Wealth LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,118 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 14.1% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $608.89 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $607.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

