Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.590-2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.180-10.250 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Autodesk from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.21.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $294.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.86. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $232.67 and a 1 year high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,026,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,725. This trade represents a 41.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $25,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $213,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

