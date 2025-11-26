ATI (NYSE:ATI) SVP Tina Killough Busch Sells 2,598 Shares

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $242,289.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,013.24. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI stock opened at $99.30 on Wednesday. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $103.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. ATI had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded ATI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 price objective on ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Institutional Trading of ATI

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ATI in the second quarter valued at about $146,726,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of ATI by 15.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,900,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,201 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 153.7% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,534,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,785,000 after acquiring an additional 929,333 shares in the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,867,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of ATI by 552.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 720,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,184,000 after purchasing an additional 609,874 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

