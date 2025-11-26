Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,407 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $163,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,501,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,531,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,992,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,935,928,000 after buying an additional 458,077 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $4,220,599,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,564,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,826,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,907 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.07.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Arete Research upgraded Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

