J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,644 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.9% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.12.

NYSE:UNH opened at $326.23 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $622.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

