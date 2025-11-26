Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,327 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 493.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 51.3% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 28.2% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $3,858,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,843.36. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,985,422 shares of company stock worth $290,780,281 in the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE:ANET opened at $125.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $164.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.73.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price objective (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

