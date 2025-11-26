J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $571,073,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 132.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 721,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,946,000 after acquiring an additional 410,636 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 97.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 733,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,442,000 after acquiring an additional 361,526 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 50,691.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,910,000 after acquiring an additional 331,525 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,372,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,376,279,000 after purchasing an additional 309,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $491.00 to $487.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.85.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $498.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $467.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.09. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $403.01 and a twelve month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.