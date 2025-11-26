Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,166 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 120.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 224.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 380 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry stock opened at $107.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $118.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

In other Tapestry news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 18,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $1,970,550.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 148,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,533,422.65. This represents a 11.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 31,735 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $3,342,012.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,266,307.23. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 126,222 shares of company stock worth $13,168,985 over the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Tapestry from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tapestry from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tapestry from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.26.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

