Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Increases Stock Position in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its position in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Tempus AI were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Tempus AI by 308.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Tempus AI by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 3,761.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 332,500 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.11, for a total transaction of $29,629,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,074,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,631,546.52. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ryan Fukushima sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $661,888.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 829,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,337,968.74. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,071,888 shares of company stock worth $84,144,336 in the last 90 days. 26.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEM. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tempus AI from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tempus AI from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tempus AI

Tempus AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM opened at $76.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $104.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.57 and a beta of 4.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average is $72.40.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.89 million. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 73.21% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

Tempus AI Profile

(Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.