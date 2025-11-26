Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) CAO David Marshall Wright Sells 104 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) CAO David Marshall Wright sold 104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $10,037.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,581 shares in the company, valued at $731,642.31. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.11 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.70 and a 200-day moving average of $122.47.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Itron had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 11.05%.The business had revenue of $581.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.
Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.
