HSBC Increases Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $127.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at HSBC from $79.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.

JCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.32.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $115.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.18. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $123.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,870 shares of company stock worth $5,682,224. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

