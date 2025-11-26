PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.25 to $5.50 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.92.

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 493.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 104,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 86,668 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 82,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 64,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 25,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

