Ciena Corporation $CIEN Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ciena were worth $22,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Ciena by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in Ciena by 34.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ciena by 0.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $59,276.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 40,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,992.08. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 8,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,185,555.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 54,624 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,914.88. This trade represents a 13.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,935 shares of company stock valued at $8,029,442. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ciena from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ciena from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas set a $185.00 target price on Ciena and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ciena from $141.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $196.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.45. Ciena Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.21 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $844.44 million during the quarter. Ciena had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 6.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

