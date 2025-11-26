Grupo Supervielle’s (SUPV) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SUPV. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Supervielle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $920.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Grupo Supervielle has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $19.75.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.46). Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.08%.The firm had revenue of $178.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.85 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Supervielle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mak Capital One LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,732 shares during the last quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 39,572.6% during the third quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 1,002,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 999,999 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,467,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,222,000 after buying an additional 570,523 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 339.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 580,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 448,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 971.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 441,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 400,579 shares during the last quarter.

About Grupo Supervielle

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.