Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

FULT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 19.01%.The business had revenue of $236.96 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulton Financial news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 90,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,396.56. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

