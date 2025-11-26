SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Up 16.2% – Here’s Why

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2025

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLGGet Free Report) shares were up 16.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.45 and last traded at GBX 24.40. Approximately 28,738,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 7,677,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 46 target price on shares of SolGold in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 46.

View Our Latest Report on SolGold

SolGold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £732.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.75.

SolGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.