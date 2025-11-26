SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Up 16.2% – Here’s Why

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) shares were up 16.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.45 and last traded at GBX 24.40. Approximately 28,738,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 7,677,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 46 target price on shares of SolGold in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 46.
SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.
