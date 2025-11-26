Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $161.04, but opened at $149.75. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $149.47, with a volume of 420 shares trading hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Formula Systems (1985) in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Formula Systems (1985) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.60 and a 200 day moving average of $128.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $696.64 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORTY. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 34.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

