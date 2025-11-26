Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $75.57 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,460 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $75,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First American Bank increased its position in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First American Bank now owns 138,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,045,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 66.6% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 30,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 30.1% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 2.3%

TJX Companies stock opened at $152.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $153.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.49. The firm has a market cap of $169.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TJX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

Get Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.