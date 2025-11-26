Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 18.4% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.50. Approximately 13,062,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 418% from the average daily volume of 2,522,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EVOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 target price on shares of Evoke in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 102.25.
Evoke Stock Performance
Evoke Company Profile
