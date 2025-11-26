MIG Capital LLC Acquires 5,467 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

MIG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 121.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 44.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $2,090,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $289.73 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.78 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,073.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $788.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.86 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $804,205.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 350,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,441,490. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,269,886.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,642.40. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 43,084 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,825 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

