XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 37,841 Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1.9% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.9% in the second quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.26. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.23 and a twelve month high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.03). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $102,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,624. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $221,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,588 shares in the company, valued at $25,300,240.92. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.