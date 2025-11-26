Head-To-Head Review: Integrated Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:IEVM) and Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM)

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) and Integrated Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:IEVM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perimeter Solutions 0 1 2 1 3.00 Integrated Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Perimeter Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.39%. Given Perimeter Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Perimeter Solutions is more favorable than Integrated Environmental Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perimeter Solutions 12.26% 17.33% 8.12% Integrated Environmental Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets

89.9% of Perimeter Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Perimeter Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perimeter Solutions $560.97 million 7.17 -$5.91 million $0.42 64.75 Integrated Environmental Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Integrated Environmental Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perimeter Solutions.

Summary

Perimeter Solutions beats Integrated Environmental Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Specialty Products segment produces and sells Phosphorus Pentasulfide, which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, and SOLBERG brands. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

About Integrated Environmental Technologies

Integrated Environmental Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiary, I.E.T., Inc. produces and sells hypochlorous acid and anti-oxidizing alkaline solutions for use in cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting applications. The company offers anolyte that kills various pathogens including, Mycobacterium bovis, almonella enterica, pseudomonas aeruginosa, staphylococcus aureus, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, h1n1 influenza virus, and respiratory syncytial virus; hospital-acquired, blood-borne, and food-borne pathogens; and yeast, as well as non-enveloped viruses, such as adenovirus, norovirus, rhinovirus, and rotavirus. Its anolyte is also used as hydrogen sulfide scavenger/eliminator and biocide in oil and gas applications; and as a disinfectant to prevent canine distemper virus, canine parvovirus, and bordetella bronchiseptica. In addition, the company offers catholyte, an anti-oxidizing and mild alkaline solution that is effective as an industrial degreaser and cleaner; and manufactures and leases EcaFlo equipment. It markets its anolyte under the Excelyte brand name; and catholyte under the Catholyte Zero brand name. The company sells its products to the oil and gas production, healthcare facilities, and food production markets primarily through independent sales representatives and distributors in the United States. Integrated Environmental Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Little River, South Carolina.

