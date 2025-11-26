Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 1.2% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 519,669.1% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 70,132,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,490,411,000 after acquiring an additional 70,118,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,492,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,394,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,542,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,462,706,000 after purchasing an additional 227,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 16.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,292,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $739,761,000 after buying an additional 742,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,532,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $678,037,000 after buying an additional 202,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone bought 385,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,332,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,001,642.68. This represents a 2.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Breyer purchased 13,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 68,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,912,817.16. This represents a 25.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,950,751 shares of company stock valued at $79,050,138. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE BX opened at $143.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $194.23. The stock has a market cap of $105.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 147.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Blackstone from $178.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $200.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Blackstone from $179.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

