Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

NYSE COF opened at $214.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $136.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.11. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.02%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total transaction of $3,961,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $10,727,379.45. The trade was a 26.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total value of $438,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,169,993.26. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,013 shares of company stock valued at $61,045,903. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after acquiring an additional 117,427,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 74.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,380,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,995,603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,910,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,701,511,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

