Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curat Global LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 93.7% during the second quarter. Curat Global LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 132.2% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 61.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 9.19%.Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Zacks Research cut shares of Corteva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corteva from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Corteva from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTVA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.